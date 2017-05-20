Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard Will Not Play Game 3 Against Warriors

May 20, 2017 9:27 AM
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will not play against Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals because of a sprained left ankle.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard was not happy sitting out with the Warriors leading the series 2-0.

“Kawhi is out,” Popovich said. “I spoke to Kawhi, we spoke to everybody, we all speak about it,” Popovich said. “In the end, I guess it’s my decision. He’s not thrilled he’s not playing, but he’s not ready.”

Leonard initially injured the ankle against Houston in Game 5 of their second-round series on May 9 after inadvertently stepping on James Harden’s foot while in transition.

