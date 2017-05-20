Warriors Win Third Straight Against Spurs, 120-108

SAN ANTONIO (CBS SF/AP) — The Warriors are one away from winning the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State beat San Antonio 120-108 in Game 3 Saturday night and now lead the series 3-0.

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sat out the second straight game with a sprained ankle. David Lee suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter.

The Warriors haven’t lost a game so far this postseason.

Kevin Durant led with 33 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 19 of those points in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry added 21 points and became the franchise leader in postseason points, passing Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

Golden State is looking to complete its third straight series sweep in Game 4 on Monday night.

The Warriors are the third team in NBA history to win their first 11 playoff games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is 10-0, with a 2-0 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference.

