Antioch Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Marijuana Grow House

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters Sunday afternoon brought a fire under control in an Antioch home that was serving — at least in part — as a marijuana grow house, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said.
As of 3:01 p.m. the fire was under control in a two-story, single-family home in the 2000 block of Bugle Way.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by Antioch police and fire district investigators, according to fire officials.
