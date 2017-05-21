Bay to Breakers Race Winners Named

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Winners of the male and female divisions of the 2017 Bay to Breakers footrace Sunday in San Francisco have been named, race officials said.
Philemon Cheboi won the male division and the overall race with a time of 34 minutes, 48 seconds.
Buze Diriba won the female division with a time of 39:48.
This is the 106th running of the race.
