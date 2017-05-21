Red Sox Tag A’s To Avoid 4-Game Sweep

May 21, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND (AP) — Mitch Moreland homered in his third consecutive game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland A’s 12-3 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1) allowed three runs over eight innings for his second straight win. The left-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Hanley Ramirez and Christian Vazquez had three hits apiece, while Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two to power a Red Sox lineup that tallied 15 hits. Every player in Boston’s starting lineup had at least one hit, and eight of the nine drove in runs.

Chad Pinder homered and drove in two runs for Oakland.

Boston, which hasn’t been swept in a four-game series since July 2015, trailed 3-2 before scoring 10 runs over the final five innings.

