Brazen Bandit Robs Palo Alto Bank

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera, a man strolled into a downtown Palo Alto bank Monday, handed a note to a clerk and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Palo Alto police released a photo of the suspect involved in the 1:28 p.m. robbery of the Bank of America branch located at 530 Lytton Avenue. After scooping up his money, police said, the suspect was last seen walking eastbound on Lytton.

The suspect is a black male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a multicolored jacket over a green shirt and blue jeans. He also wore wrap-around black sunglasses and a black beanie.

No weapon was seen or mentioned.

This was the first bank robbery in Palo Alto thus far in 2017.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.