Trump Administration Approves $650 Million For Caltrain Electrification

May 22, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Caltrain, Caltrain Electrification, President Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration has agreed to fully fund a $650 million federal grant for electrification of the Caltrain system that would also help California’s high-speed rail project.

The Federal Transit Administration announced its decision on the Caltrain funding request Monday. California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, quickly celebrated the decision.

The Trump administration had previously delayed a decision on the grant request after congressional Republicans pushed the administration to reject it.

They asked the Transportation Department to block approval of the grant to electrify Caltrain between San Jose and San Francisco until an audit of the bullet train’s finances is completed.

California’s $64 billion high-speed rail project would share the electrified tracks through the South San Francisco Bay Area when it is completed.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch