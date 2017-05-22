Deputy’s Wife Surrenders In San Ramon DUI Manslaughter Case

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — The wife of an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has surrendered to authorities on a felony gross vehicular manslaughter charge for a collision in San Ramon last year that killed a 3-year-old boy, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Yarenit Malihan, 40, surrendered to the CHP and is now in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez, according to the spokesman.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed the vehicular manslaughter charge and a felony DUI charge in connection with a collision that killed Elijah Dunn on Interstate Highway 680 near Bollinger Canyon Road at about 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2016.

Yarenit Malihan has been arrested. We will continue to support 3YO Elijah Dunn's family as this case proceeds through the judicial system. — Captain Chris Sherry (@CHPChrisSherry) May 22, 2017

Malihan was allegedly driving a 2008 Toyota Sequoia north on Highway 680 when she crashed into a 2007 Toyota Camry that was parked on the shoulder of the highway, CHP officials said.

Malihan is the wife of an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy. She was arrested earlier in 2016 on suspicion of DUI, Pleasanton police said.

Earlier this month, Malihan was arrested for public intoxication after being found lying on a sidewalk in Pleasanton.

Prosecutors said Malihan’s bail has been set at $3 million and she faces up to 11 years in state prison if she’s convicted of all the charges and enhancements against her.