Manchester Attack Conducted By Suicide Bomber, US Law Enforcement Say

MANCHESTER, UK (CBS News) — CBS News can confirm the terrorist attack in Manchester, England was conducted by a suicide bomber, according to two U.S. law enforcement officials.

At least 22 people are dead, according to Manchester Police. Over 50 others were injured after a blast erupted at an Ariana Grande concert, police say.

The suspected bomber traveled by Tube to Victoria Station, went to the arena’s ticket area and detonated the explosive device as people were leaving the concert.

Ball bearings have been recovered.

Investigators are tracing the bomber’s movements through CCTV.

Parts of the suicide bomber have been recovered, CBS News has learned.

A source also told CBS News there are more than 20 casualties, apparently including a large number of young girls.

One person was detained in a vehicle but it is not clear what, if any, involvement that potential suspect may have had in the incident.

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins held a late press conference Monday and said that they’re currently treating the explosion at Manchester Arena as a “terrorist incident” until they have further information.

“This is a very concerning time for everyone,” Hopkins said. He also said that further details would be released when they have a clearer picture.

Manchester police say more than 400 officers deployed overnight after blast at concert.

An emergency number was released for all those concerned about their loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area: 0161 856 9400.

