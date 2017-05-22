Mark Marquess’ Number Retired After Stanford’s Walk-off Win

May 22, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Mark Marquess, Stanford Baseball, Vern Glenn

STANFORD (KPIX 5) — What a send off! Stanford’s Jesse Kuet drove home the winning run in the 10th inning to beat Washington at Sunken Diamond on Sunday. Not only did the Cardinal complete a 3-game sweep over the Huskies, but they gave their head coach Mark Marquess a grand farewell.

Marquess has been with the program for nearly 50 years, 41 of them as their head coach. To honor the 70-year-old, the school retired his number 9 during an on-field ceremony following the celebration from the walk-off win.

Sometimes referred to as the “John Wooden of Baseball,” Marquess has one of the most impressive resumes in college baseball. He won back-to-back national championships in 1987 and 1988 and is hoping to lead the Cardinal to his 15th College World Series next month.

On Sunday, fans at Sunken Diamond received a Mark Marquess bobblehead doll. “I’m smiling, so you know it came after a win,” he told KPIX 5 reporter Vern Glenn of the doll’s likeness.

Marquess has smiled over 1,600 times in 41 years.

