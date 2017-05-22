Missing Couple Found Dead In Plane Wreckage In Sierra

LOYALTON, Sierra County (AP) — Authorities say the wreckage of a small plane found under snow in Northern California mountains contained the bodies of a couple missing for more than a month.
Sierra County sheriff’s officials say a recreational snowmobiler came upon a piece of the plane’s tail last week in a remote area east of Yuba Pass. On Thursday searchers located the separated cockpit buried in several feet of snow. The bodies of Mark and Brenda Richard were inside.
The Socata TB-20 Trinidad took off April 17 from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport near the Nevada border. Family members reported the Santa Rosa couple missing after the plane didn’t land as planned at the Petaluma Municipal Airport north of San Francisco.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
