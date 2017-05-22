Suspect Doused Child With Flammable Liquid During Denny’s Attack

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An Union City man has been identified as the suspect who doused several patrons including a small child with a flammable liquid as they dined at a East Bay Denny’s restaurant.
According to Hayward police, 43-year-old Victor Rubio planned to light the patrons on fire but was stopped before he could ignite their clothes.
Alameda County prosecutors have charged Rubio with seven counts of assault with caustic chemicals, one count of willfully and maliciously attempting to set fire, and one count of child endangerment.
Officers had responded at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday to the Denny’s restaurant at 30163 Industrial Blvd.
According to investigators, the suspect was inside the restaurant eating breakfast when he got up, pulled out a container and doused several patrons, including a small child, and the floor with a flammable liquid.
Police said the suspect tried to ignite the floor with a lighter, but several patrons intervened and physically detained him. He briefly escaped, but was soon caught by police.