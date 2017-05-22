Third Suspect Arrested In San Jose’s ‘Miss Flo’ Murder Case

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A third suspect has been arrested in the brutal murder of a San Jose resident lovingly known to her neighbors as ‘Miss Flo” during a violent home invasion robbery last year.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies said Perla Arreola has been charged being an accessory to murder and obstructing justice.

Friday’s arrest is the third in the case.

Zachary Cuen, 19, was arrested last year on murder charges and his 18-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing of justice.

Cuen — who is being held without bail — allegedly broke into Flovais “Miss Flo” Douglas’ home near San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood, stole her jewelry and car and beat and kicked her, leading to her death on Oct. 8.

According to sheriff’s officials, Cuen drove Douglas’ car to Jimenez’s house where she lived with her parents, wearing Douglas’ jewelry and with fresh blood on his clothes.

Jimenez allegedly gave Cuen clothes to change into and watched as he burned his bloody shirt in her backyard. She threw his bloody Nike Air Jordan shoes and bloodstained pants into the trash can outside her house, sheriff’s officials said.

Meanwhile, Arreola is accused for disposing of some of the stolen items and also continually lying to investigators on multiple occasions in attempts to obstruct the discovery of evidence of the murder.

Parreloa is set to appear in court for the first time on May 23rd at the Hall of Justice.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431.