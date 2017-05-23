A Buck Will Shift Dodge SRT Demon Muscle Car Into Drag Racing Gear

May 23, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

DETROIT (AP) — If you want a car with 840 horsepower that can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, it’ll cost you $84,995. Plus another dollar.

That’s the starting price for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which Fiat Chrysler says is the most powerful production car ever.

gettyimages 668108068 A Buck Will Shift Dodge SRT Demon Muscle Car Into Drag Racing Gear

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is displayed during the New York International Auto Show at the Javits center in New York on April 13, 2017.(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)


The Demon comes standard with a mere 808 horsepower. But for $1, you get a crate of parts that set it up for the drag strip. This includes a high-performance powertrain control computer with a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower.

The Demon is a one-seater. But another dollar gets you a front passenger seat, and the rear seat costs another buck.

The Demon’s price includes a $1,700 federal gas-guzzler tax but does not include shipping. The car will reach showrooms this fall.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch