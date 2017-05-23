Ariana Grande Reps Release Statement On Manchester Concert Bombing

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Details of the terror attack that claimed 22 lives at a Manchester Ariana Grande concert are coming into focus as ISIS claim responsibility and police continue to hunt for conspirators. The “Break Free” singer’s partners and representatives have released statements condemning the tragedy and expressing support for those who were affected.

In the wake of the tragic event, Grande tweeted: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The singer’s management released a longer statement this morning, writing: “Words can not express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Universal Music Group (which holds Grande’s label Republic Records) also shared a message: “We are deeply saddened to learn of tonight’s devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.”

Billboard reports the singer has yet to determine if she will suspend her European tour dates.

