CA Towns On Historic Route 66 May Be Dropped From Nat’l. Park Service Preservation Program

BARSTOW, California (CBS/AP) — Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program.

A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years and with it would go millions of dollars in grants for reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.

Landmarks Illinois director Frank Butterfield says small communities could miss out on much needed economic development funding.

The program has helped finance projects like the El Vado Motel neon sign restoration in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Baxter Springs Independent Oil and Gas Station restoration in Kansas.

Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 went through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners and motor lodges in small towns.

66 Motel in Needles (Wikipedia)

rte 66 mojave desert roys CA Towns On Historic Route 66 May Be Dropped From Natl. Park Service Preservation Program

Roy’s Motel and Cafe in Amboy, located in the Mojave Desert. (Wikipedia)

1280px route66willrogersmonument CA Towns On Historic Route 66 May Be Dropped From Natl. Park Service Preservation Program

will Rogers Monument on Route 66 in Santa Monica (Wikipedia)

Starting in California, Route 66 runs from Santa Monica, through Los Angeles, Pasadena, and several towns in San Bernadino County before crossing the Arizona state line.

