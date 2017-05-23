Caltrain Electrification May Also Benefit Commuters On 101, 280

May 23, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Caltrain, Caltrain Electrification, President Donald Trump

KCBS_740

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – After the Trump administration approved over $600 million in federal funding for the electrification of Caltrain, supporters say drivers will also benefit from the rail upgrade.

The freeways between San Francisco and San Jose are impacted in both directions just about every day now.

“We don’t have a 101 corridor anymore, we have a 101 parking lot,” Carl Guardino, President and CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group told KCBS.

Guardino said freeways lot should benefit from the electrification of CalTrain, which will nearly double its capacity, making rail more appealing to drivers.

“And when we electrify Caltrain, we’re only not going to take traffic off of 101 and 280, but our local streets and roads as well,” Guardino said.

Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Silicon Valley CEO’s to sign on to a letter asking the Trump Administration to approve electrification, and Guardino says in 24 hours 130 of them did.

“Underscoring to President Trump, to Transportation Secretary Chao how vital this is, to our region’s innovation economy, and to our families and our workers,” Guardino said.

If the federal funding hadn’t been approved by June 30th, the $2 billion project would have lost key construction contracts.

The project should be finished by 2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch