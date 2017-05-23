Draymond Green Sends Condolences To Manchester Victims

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Moments after winning the NBA Western Conference championship, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green approached the microphone.

What were the first thoughts expressed by the Warriors outspoken forward. A shoutout to his teammates? Praise for the San Antonio Spurs?

“I want to start off No. 1 just sending condolences and well wishes to those who live in Manchester affected by the act of terrorism,” Green said. “It’s rough. I can’t say that I’ve been through it or know how they feel but I know how it feels to lose a loved ones and it’s never a great thing. So just sending our condolences to them.”

As the Warriors-Spurs Western Conference Finals game was tipping off Monday night, the world was becoming aware of the nightmare attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Great Britain.

So far 22 people have died of their injuries and another 59 people were being treated for a variety of injuries.