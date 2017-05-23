How To Integrate Health Awareness In Your Company Culture

In today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, business owners need to ensure that their companies are as strong as possible in order to thrive. One of the most effective ways for employers to optimize their operation is to build a company culture that is based on health and wellness.

Employees that are interested in optimizing productivity, increasing employee retention, and lowering healthcare costs should take steps to make their company cultures more health aware. Here are a few tips on how to cultivate this sort of workplace environment, as well as how building this company culture can benefit your business.

Benefits of Health Awareness

A health- and wellness-centric company culture provides a host of benefits to both employees and employers. For employees, working at a job that promotes eating right, getting regular exercise and engaging in activities that allow them to properly manage stress helps them lead better and happier lives. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that healthier employees are more productive, more loyal, and enjoy a greater level of job satisfaction than their less healthy counterparts.

For employers, the benefits of health awareness are also holistic. A study published in the Journal of Health Promotion found that employees who work for companies that promote a culture of health experience a reduction in sick days, as well as a 25% drop in health care costs. And in terms of costs, the CDC found that employers can expect a $3-5 return on every dollar they spend on health promotion programs.

Turning Health Awareness into a Competition

Another effective way for business owners to cultivate a healthy company culture is to incentivize healthy living, which means offering things like discounts on gym memberships and yoga classes and offering on-site workout space. Doing so will not only make your current staff happier and healthier, but it can also help with recruitment.

Furthermore, it’s possible to integrate health awareness into your team-building efforts. Organizing weight loss and exercise goal-based competitions can bring a team closer together and also make them more energetic, engaged, and productive.

Healthier Eating, Healthier Life

One of the easiest ways for an employer to foster a healthy work environment is to promote healthy eating habits. Adopting this policy doesn’t require a large investment. Simple things like healthy snacks available in the employee break room and distributing material about how to create healthy meals can have a meaningful impact. Taking things up a notch, employers can bring in a nutritionist so their staff can get individual advice about how to improve their eating habits.

Lowering Workplace Stress

Work is one of the most significant sources of stress in the lives of most Americans, and it exacts a heavy physical and financial toll. It’s estimated that stress-related accidents, absenteeism, employee churn, increased health insurance costs, and diminished productivity costs U.S. industry more than $300 billion every year. Untreated stress can also increase a person’s risk factor for hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.

Consequently, founders should endeavor to keep their employees psychologically — as well as physically — healthy. Employers can lower their employees’ stress levels by making stress management literature available, hosting wellness seminars on site, and by getting feedback from individual staffers about how to optimize their particular work-life balance needs.

A healthier workforce is a vital component of professional productivity, efficiency, and recruitment. Be sure to keep the tips above in mind when implementing a health awareness campaign for your business.

