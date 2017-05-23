San Mateo Man Accused Of Beating Dog, Faces Felony Charges

May 23, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Animal cruelty, Dog, Rami Al-Zetawi, San Mateo

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested for allegedly beating a dog in San Mateo on Friday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched Friday to the 2700 block of South Norfolk Street after someone reported a male suspect beating a dog.

Rami Al-Zetawi, a 37-year-old San Mateo resident, was located kneeling next to an injured Husky, police said.

Al-Zetawi said he was the owner of the dog, but was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. The dog was taken by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA to an animal hospital for treatment, according to police.

