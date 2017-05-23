San Mateo Man Accused Of Beating Dog, Faces Felony Charges

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested for allegedly beating a dog in San Mateo on Friday, according to police.
Officers were dispatched Friday to the 2700 block of South Norfolk Street after someone reported a male suspect beating a dog.
Rami Al-Zetawi, a 37-year-old San Mateo resident, was located kneeling next to an injured Husky, police said.
Al-Zetawi said he was the owner of the dog, but was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. The dog was taken by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA to an animal hospital for treatment, according to police.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.