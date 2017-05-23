Woman Arrested After Fake-Bearded Robber Hits Danville Bank

May 23, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Bank robbery, crimewatch, Danville

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly robbed a bank in Danville Tuesday morning while wearing a painted-on beard.

The robbery occurred at the Bank of the West located at 307 Diablo Road around 9:10 a.m.

bank robbery suspect Woman Arrested After Fake Bearded Robber Hits Danville Bank

Surveillance images of bank robber at Bank of the West in Danville, May 23, 2017. (Danville Police Dept.)

Danville resident Jennifer Rae McClary allegedly handed a note demanding money to the teller, then fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Diablo and West El Pintado roads. No weapons were displayed during the course of the robbery, however.

The suspect was originally described as white man with a slender build standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall.

McClary was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Danville police at (925) 820-2144.

