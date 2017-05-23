Woman In Alleged Child Kidnapping Attempt At SF Ferry Building Behind Bars

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The woman who was arrested after allegedly trying to snatch a young boy from his mother’s arms at the San Francisco Ferry Building, has been booked into jail.
Jessica Sykes Pevey was booked on suspicion of felony kidnapping and child endangerment, according to the San Francisco County jail. She is being held on $350,000 bail.
The 34-year-old allegedly walked up to a woman holding a 3-year-old boy and started a conversation. Then she grabbed the boy and attempted to flee into the crowd of rush hour commuters. Two fast-acting Golden Gate Meat Company employees tackled and wrestled Pevey to the ground. The held her under citizen’s arrest until police arrived.
The boy and his mother were not harmed.
Pevey was interviewed by SFPD Special Victims Unit to determine her mental state. Their conclusions are not yet known.