Bay Point Man Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Unconscious Minor

BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old Bay Point man has pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation, one count of committing sex acts on an unconscious minor and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, authorities said.
Upon making the plea, Pablo Ruiz was taken into custody to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
Ruiz has been in custody since his arrest on March 21st.
In April 2016, investigators were contacted by authorities in Lynchburg, Virginia, who had identified Ruiz as a suspect trading child pornography over the internet.
On April 7th, investigators served a warrant in Bay Point at Ruiz’s home and collected a significant quantity of computer evidence. A short time later, evidence was uncovered on his computer that Ruiz had sexual contact with at least one minor.
A follow up investigation revealed Ruiz had used a recording device to videotape himself engaging in sexual acts with an unconscious minor. The victim was eventually identified and located in Mexico and interviewed by investigators.
The prosecution is a result of an investigation by a multi-agency Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is managed by the San Jose Police Department.