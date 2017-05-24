‘Clerks’ Actress Lisa Spoonauer Dead at 44

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS SF) – Actress in Kevin Smith’s hit 1994 movie, Clerks, Lisa Spoonauer has died. She was 44. No cause of death has been released yet said the George Hassler Funeral Home in Jackson, New Jeresy where Spoonauer lived.
Spoonauer was best known for her ‘Clerks’ role as Caitlin Bree, Dante Hicks’ (Brian O’Halloran) infamous ex-girlfriend. Smith first met Spoonauer at Brookdale Community College in 1992 while attending an acting class. “Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “She didn’t sound like she was acting at all.”.
Devastated to report that #LisaSpoonauer, who played Caitlin in #clerks, has passed away. In 1992, I went looking for Lisa without knowing either who she was or the integral role she'd play in my life. I'd held a night of open auditions at the #firstavenueplayhouse (where we found @briancohalloran and @marilynghigliotti) but the perfect Caitlin Bree never walked through the door. So I popped into an acting class at Brookdale Community College and watched the students from the back. Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room. She didn't sound like she was acting at all; she delivered scripted dialogue as if she was inventing her conversation in the moment, like people do in real life. Captivated, I approached Lisa cold in the parking lot after the class and said "This is gonna sound creepy but… Do you wanna be in a movie?" Fearlessly, she replied "Not if it's porn." I told her a bit about Clerks and gave her a copy of the script and my phone number. She called me a few days later and said "Well it's not porn, but everybody talks like it is. It's funny. I'll do it." A complete stranger at first, Lisa quickly became one of the most important people I'd ever meet when she joined Brian, #JeffAnderson, Marilyn, @jaymewes, @samosier, @davidkleinasc and me as one of the chief architects of my first film. We rehearsed for a month straight in the store after hours, where Lisa perfected Caitlin (and fell in love with Jeff). The first night of the shoot, Lisa had to maneuver her way through a seven minute scene with Brian in the video store, when Caitlin finally shows up in the movie. Lisa and Brian CRUSHED it in one long take that still remains one of my favorite scenes I've ever shot – not because it shows off any directorial flare (it doesn't) but because it exemplified how great the performers were since we never had to cut away from their 2-shot. But as strong an actress as she was, Lisa was an even more excellent Mother to her daughter Mia. Whenever we'd Facebook later in life, she'd gush about her baby girl proudly. My heart goes out to Tom, Mia and Lisa's family. Thank you for dreaming my dream with me. You changed my life, Lisa.
Brian O’Halloran, who played Dante Hicks posted on Instagram “I was blessed to have been part of an incredible life changing adventure with her,” he said. “She will live on in my heart and in the hearts of millions. Always in my heart.”
I'm truly gutted by this news. I've learned that on Saturday Lisa Spoonauer passed away. My deepest condolences and prayers to her husband Tom and his family. She always had a wicked sense of humor and smile. I was blessed to have been part of an incredible life changing adventure with her. To this day it is a part of my life. Not a day goes by that she was mentioned or remembered in some fashion. She will live on in my heart and in the hearts of millions. Always in my heart. Rest in Peace Lisa. #RIPLisaSpoonauer
In 1995, she began dating her co-star, Jeff Anderson who played Dante Hick’s best friend Randal Graves. The couple married 1998, but filed for divorce in 1999.
In 2001, Spoonauer reprised her role as Caitlin Bree on the animated television series of Clerks. She moved on from acting, then married again to Tom Caron and moved to Jackson where she managed a restaurant and became an event planner.
She is survived by her husband, daughter and stepson.
