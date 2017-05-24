FedEx Driver Arrested For Peninsula Home Burglaries

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Police in Menlo Park have arrested a Bay Area FedEx driver suspected of burglarizing homes while making deliveries.
According to authorities, 57-year-old Kevin Baker is accused of burglarizing three homes in affluent suburban neighborhoods in the Peninsula towns of Atherton and Menlo Park.
The first Atherton burglary occurred on May 3 on Orchard Hills Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m., while the second occurred on May 5 on the 200 block of Park Lane at approximately 1:20 p.m.
The Menlo Park burglary occurred on May 17 on the 1100 block of Trinity Drive at approximately 7 p.m.
Menlo Park police say the three victims turned over surveillance camera footage implicating Baker, who is charged with burglarizing their homes while make deliveries to them. Police say Baker has a criminal history of theft-related offenses.
Jail records don’t show if Baker is represented by an attorney.
FedEx says it’s cooperating with the investigation. The company released a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“All individuals providing services on behalf of FedEx Ground undergo background checks that include a review of driving record and criminal history,” the statement read. “We can confirm that this driver is no longer providing service on behalf FedEx Ground.”