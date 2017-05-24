FedEx Driver Arrested For Peninsula Home Burglaries

May 24, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Burglaries, Crime, FedEx, Menlo Park, Menlo Park Police

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Police in Menlo Park have arrested a Bay Area FedEx driver suspected of burglarizing homes while making deliveries.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Kevin Baker is accused of burglarizing three homes in affluent suburban neighborhoods in the Peninsula towns of Atherton and Menlo Park.

The first Atherton burglary occurred on May 3 on Orchard Hills Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m., while the second occurred on May 5 on the 200 block of Park Lane at approximately 1:20 p.m.

The Menlo Park burglary occurred on May 17 on the 1100 block of Trinity Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

Menlo Park police say the three victims turned over surveillance camera footage implicating Baker, who is charged with burglarizing their homes while make deliveries to them. Police say Baker has a criminal history of theft-related offenses.

Jail records don’t show if Baker is represented by an attorney.

FedEx says it’s cooperating with the investigation. The company released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“All individuals providing services on behalf of FedEx Ground undergo background checks that include a review of driving record and criminal history,” the statement read. “We can confirm that this driver is no longer providing service on behalf FedEx Ground.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch