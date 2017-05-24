Former LAPD Officer Arrested In Danville Bank Robbery

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old woman arrested in a Danville bank robbery was a former police officer both in Los Angeles and in Placentia, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Jennifer Rae McClary, who now resides in Danville, served in Los Angeles from 2006-2008 and then was on the force in Placentia for 18 months from 2008-2010. There was no immediate word from investigators on what McClary has been doing since 2010.

McClary was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly robbed a bank in Danville while wearing a bizarre painted-on beard. The robbery occurred at the Bank of the West located at 307 Diablo Road around 9:10 a.m.

Police said McClary allegedly handed a note demanding money to the teller, then fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Diablo and West El Pintado roads. No weapons were displayed during the course of the robbery, however.

She was being held on suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Danville police at (925) 820-2144.