Suspect Dies In South San Francisco Officer-Involved Shooting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man armed with a shotgun standing in the middle of a South San Francisco street died early Wednesday when he failed to comply with an order to drop the gun and police officers opened fire, authorities said.

South San Francisco Police Sgt. Ken Chetcuti said the incident took place in the 3700 block of Cork Place after police received calls around midnight about a disturbance.

At the scene, officers were confronted by a suspect standing in the street with a shotgun.

“Officers confronted a man standing in street armed with a shotgun,” Chetcuti said. “Officers gave commands for the man to disarm himself of the shotgun. He failed to comply with the officers commands at which time gunfire erupted.”

The man was fatally wounded and died at the scene. A police officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Chetcuti said investigators believe the man lived in the neighborhood.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the South San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900. Anonymous information can be called to the TIP line at (650) 952-2244.