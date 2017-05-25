Big Sur Slide Buries Highway 1, Transforming California Shoreline

BIG SUR (KPIX 5) — The massive weekend rock slide that buried a stretch of Highway 1 in the Mud Creek area south of Big Sur has reshaped the shoreline.

And it’s another setback for Big Sur which has struggled ever since this landslide and two others to the north made it virtually impossible for visitors to reach businesses there.

Caltrans spokesperson Susana Cruz said, “It was not safe to be out here. It was active. And you can’t have equipment up there when the slide is moving.”

So late last week, Caltrans which had been working to reopen the road, pulled their equipment and crews.

And just days later the slide sent more than 5 million tons of earth cascading into the sea.

Cruz said, “Saturday night, it just finally gave way where millions of tons slipped into the shore.”

Caltrans estimates it’s five football fields wide and juts 250 feet into the pacific.

Cruz said, “We’re living with landslides. We don’t control them. You just respect them and deal with them as best we can.”

To the frustration of many business owners in Big Sur, Caltrans says there’s no fixed time table for work to resume .

They’re waiting until the slide stabilizes and it’s safe for workers to come back.