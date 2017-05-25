Giants Road Trip Fizzles After Losing Three Straight At Wrigley

CHICAGO (KPIX 5/AP) — Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, spot starter Eddie Butler pitched five effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday for their third straight win.
Mike Montgomery followed with four scoreless innings and allowed one hit in his first save.
Heyward went deep for the second time in three games and Zobrist added two singles as the Cubs took three of four games in a set with the Giants. San Francisco finished the road trip 3-4.
They play a 3-game weekend series at AT&T Park with the Braves starting tomorrow night.
