Sexual Battery Reported On BART Train

May 25, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: BART, crimewatch, North Berkeley, Richmond

(CBS SF) — A female BART passenger reported being sexually battered on a train Wednesday morning, according to police.

The attack was reported at 8:50 p.m. and the victim said it occurred somewhere between the Richmond and North Berkeley stations, BART police said.

BART Train at Station

File image of BART train at the downtown Berkeley Station. (Preeti Pradhan via Getty Images)

The suspect then fled when the train stopped at North Berkeley and has not been located. He was described as a black man in his 20s who is about
5 feet 6 inches tall and wore a hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

No other information about the case was immediately available from BART police.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch