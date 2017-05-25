Person Of Interest’s Car Found At SFO In Missing Persons Case

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police say they have located a car belonging to a man wanted in connection with a missing persons case at San Francisco International Airport.

Bob Tang of San Francisco, also known as “Bob Tov,” is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of a missing San Francisco Uber driver, Piseth Chhay, and may have fled the country, according to police.

Tang was last seen on May 22 by his wife, when he responded to an alarm call at a residence in Antioch, and was reported missing on May 24.

ALSO READ: Family Worried About San Francisco Father Who Has Disappeared

Tang and Chhay are family acquaintances, and Tang is thought to be the last person who saw Chhay, who was last seen on May 14.

Chhay is an Uber driver, but that is not thought to be connected to the case, according to police.

Police had scheduled an interview with Tang to discuss Chhay’s disappearance, but he did not show up and may have fled the country, possibly to Cambodia.

Police said that in addition to locating Tang’s vehicle, they also served search warrants today in the cities of Hayward and San Francisco in connection with the case. Police had previously served other warrants in Antioch and San Francisco.

Police described Tang as an Asian male, 48 years old, about 5’4″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen Tang or Chhay or has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact San Francisco police via the anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.