SF Toddler Still Missing 18 Months After Mother’s Murder

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the U.S. Department of Justice and many law enforcement agencies observing National Missing Children’s Day on Thursday, KPIX 5 looked into the disappearance of a little Bay Area girl who vanished 18 months ago when her mother was found dead.

Arianna Fitts should be celebrating her third birthday Thursday.

She disappeared the night her mother, 32-year-old Nicole Fitts, was murdered in February 2016.

“We already lost Nichole, who was a good friend and coworker. And so we just want to bring Arianna home,” said friend Nia Ripley.

Nicole Fitts was found in shallow grave beneath a piece of plywood in McLaren Park.

The case is still unsolved. The San Francisco Police Department hasn’t said a word about Arianna since a press conference held more than a year ago.

“Somebody out there knows where she is.Ssomebody out there has info on her whereabouts. We are pleading with you, contact us,” SFPD commander Greg McEachern said at that press conference.

But over a year after that urgent plea, no one as the department was will talk to on camera about the stalled investigation when the little girl’s birthday coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

KPIX 5 make requests via phone and email to discuss the case Thursday morning.

But Arianna’s case is still open. Her smiling face is still on the FBI’s missing person’s website.

So while the mystery or Arianna’s whereabouts continues, the hope for solving is persists as well.

“We just want to bring Arianna home. She’s just a two-year-old little girl who’s not with her family,” said Ripley. “It could be any one of our kids.”