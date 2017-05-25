SF Public Works Clears Tree That Fell Onto Noe Valley Home

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Crews from the San Francisco Department of Public Works were called to Noe Valley Thursday morning after a tree fell into a home on Dolores Street, according to authorities.
A spokesperson for DPW said they received the report at around 7:30 a.m.
A Ficus tree that was about 40 feet tall fell onto the façade of a home on the 1200 block of Dolores Street.
The tree hit the front of the house, but it appeared to have only damage the exterior staircase railing.
Crews were working with chainsaws and a wood chipper to clear the tree, blocking off the sidewalk and causing some traffic on Dolores due to the equipment and vehicles.
There were no injuries in the incident.
A DPW spokesperson said they believe the cause is root failure, but they have an arborist out there to confirm.