Badly Burned Goats Battle To Survive

MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Several goats burned after a quick-moving brushfire pinned them against a fence battled for their lives early Friday as veterinarians staged an all-out effort to save them.

Veterinarian Dr. Sharon Ostermann says the goats are receiving around the clock care so “we can save as many as we can.”

“We’re still not sure about how things are going to go with these goats,” Ostermann told KPIX 5.

The goats were burned during a brush fire on a hillside near Zamora Court in Milpitas Thursday afternoon. While firefighters were able to put the blaze out before it threatened any structures, the flames did overwhelm 15 goats trapped against a fence.

The goats suffered “swollen eyes, severely burned ears and bodies.”

Capt. Jay Terrado of the San Jose Animal Care Center said it has been all hands on deck since the first moments the goats arrived at the facility.

“When the first goat came in, the first thing we got kind hit with was the burning smell,” he said.

The pet adoption center has now been transformed into an acute pet care facility.

Of particular concern are the youngest victims.

“One of them is baby and that is one of the most severe cases we have,” Ostermann said.

It is too soon to say if the baby and others critically injured will survive, but for those in better condition who are little scare and in pain, there is much promise.

“Only time will tell what kind of additional medical care they will need,” Terrado said.