Bernal Heights Park Stabbing Victim Identified

May 26, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Bernal Heights Park, Crime, Dogwalkers, Murder, San Francisco, San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man found stabbed to death Thursday morning in a San Francisco park was identified Friday as Giovanny Alvarez, 33, of San Francisco, according to the city medical examiner’s office.

Officers were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to Bernal Heights Park and found Alvarez in the park suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics declared Alvarez dead where they found him.

The incident is under investigation. Police said Friday that no additional information about the case is available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

