Fake News Curriculum Bill Dies In California Assembly

May 26, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: California, Fake News

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers have killed a bill that aimed to teach high school students to spot fake news.

The bill died in the Assembly Appropriations Committee without discussion Friday.

It would have commissioned new curriculum standards that included strategies for identifying false stories.

The problem of false reports masquerading as news emerged as a major issue of the 2016 election. Many such reports were shared widely during the campaign.

A measure that would have called for public schools to teach about the 2016 election also died Friday in the Appropriations Committee. That bill’s author had argued students needed to learn about the election because of alleged Russian interference in the presidential contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Both bills were sponsored by Democrats. Lawmakers can revive them next year.

