Homeowner Wounded, Suspects Arrested In Gilroy Shooting

GILROY (CBS SF) — Three suspects were in custody early Friday after a homeowner was wounded while interrupting an auto burglary in a Gilroy neighborhood, authorities said.
Gilroy police Sgt. Jason Smith said officers were called around 4 a.m. to the neighborhood near Ervin Court early Friday to investigate a ‘suspicious persons’ report. The area has been the scene of several local auto burglaries.
While on the scene, the officers held gunfire nearby and went to investigate. They discovered a man suffering from multiple leg wounds.
The victim told police he had interrupted two men attempting to break into a car. A third man walked up and opened fire, wounding the victim.
One of the suspects was quickly taken into custody. Two others were tracked to a nearby home where SWAT officers took them into custody.
The wounded man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and expected to recover.
No other information was immediately available.