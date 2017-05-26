Bay Area’s Public Water Parks Open For Memorial Day Weekend

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Two big, public water parks are opening in the Bay Area, just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend.

One of them, at the Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, is like a floating playground.

The spring-fed swimming lagoon features an inflatable, floating playground.

Last year was the first year for Spring Lake Regional Park’s floating playground and it was so popular, they brought it back.

David Robinson with Sonoma County Parks said, “We had 8,000 new visitors last year just for this…really exciting.”

Admission to the floating park is $10 a day and for the first time, you can buy a season pass for $60.

The money goes to the parks department to support the lifeguard staff and programs.

However, there’s more than just the water park.

This year the county is also in charge of boat rentals for paddleboards, kayaks and paddleboats.

Free for an hour, if you get the season pass.

There is lap swim and open swim areas as well.

And with closing weekend Labor Day, there’s plenty of time to hop in.

Also, opening Saturday is a brand new, $43 million water park in Dublin, called The Wave.

It features six slides and an indoor pool and will be open year-round.