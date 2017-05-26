Security Ramped Up For 3-Day BottleRock Festival In Napa

NAPA (CBS SF) – Security at this year’s BottleRock festival in Napa has been increase in the wake of the deadly Manchester Arena bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

The terror attack by a suicide bomber left 22 people dead and dozens injured, with several children and teens among the casualties.

The sold-out fifth edition of the annual celebration of music and food happening during the holiday at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa kicks off Friday afternoon, bringing thousands to wine country.

This year’s festival includes musical performances by 85 acts, with Maroon 5 headlining Friday, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on Saturday and Foo Fighters on Sunday.

The festival is expected to draw 120,000 ticket holders to Napa over the weekend.

Organizers say this year security will be tight in response to that attack.

Napa police say they have bomb-sniffing dogs that will be working the event all weekend. As will any large concert or sporting event, there is a long list of prohibited items and every bag will be checked at the gate.

People attending the festival can subscribe to the BottleRock Nixle group and get public safety updates related to the event texted directly to their cell phone. Attendees simply need to text BottleRock to 888777 to sign up.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, The Roots, Mavis Staples, The Devil Makes Three, Ani DiFranco and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals are also among the performers.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., the performances start at noon and end at 10 p.m. each day. There are after-show performances by nine groups at venues in Napa, some of which have not sold out, according to the BottleRock website.

Star chefs will pair with musicians, entertainers and celebrities including Martha Stewart on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage over the weekend.

Parking passes are $35 a day. Napa Valley’s Vine Transit system offers free rides and extended late-night service all weekend, including regional express service to BART.

BottleRock buses run from San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, Fairfield, Sonoma, Mill Valley, Palo Alto and Santa Rosa. Festival goers can buy bus tickets online.

People can download the BottleRock app or visit the festival’s website at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com for more information.

