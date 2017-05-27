Bay Area’s First-Ever Floating Hip-Hop Festival Aboard USS Hornet

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Rapper Wiz Khalifa was just one of the headliners in the Bay Area’s first ever floating Hip-Hop festival.

The event was billed the First Annual Ship Show Music Festival.

Concertgoers came to dance to their favorite hip-hop jams and check out the beautiful San Francisco skyline aboard the USS Hornet, a World War II aircraft carrier and permanently docked museum in Alameda.

“it’s pretty cool it’s memorable because you never go to a concert on a ship, you never see that,” said concertgoer Jenya Fedirko of Pleanton.



Spekdrum Entertainment chose this location for reason.

“A lot of the young people need to be exposed to why we fought in World War II and the history of this ship and the history of them picking up the space capsules and really know that Alameda was a naval base and the history behind it,” says president Trevor Simpson.

More than 3,000 people attended Day One of the festival – each one walked through part of the ship’s museum to get to the deck.

“As i was walking up, I was like wow, there’s a lot of history here and I’m glad that this brought me out here so I know that this exists,” said Nicolas Tovar of San Jose.

The festival wraps up Sunday and will feature more old school hip-hop artists including Wyclef, DMX and all 9 members of the Wu Tang Clan.