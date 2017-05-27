Dozens Of Units Damaged In 3-Alarm Fire At Fremont Mini Storage

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire damaged or affected up to 40 units of a storage facility in Fremont Friday night, fire officials said Saturday.
The fire was reported at 8:35 p.m. at Fremont Mini Storage at 45252 Industrial Drive near Fremont Boulevard and Interstate 880.
Division Chief Diane Hendry said one person was treated for smoke inhalation and no one else was injured.
Hendry did not know yet how much damage in dollars the fire did or the cause. That information may be available later Saturday.
