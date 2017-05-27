Mother Of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Dies In Boating Accident Near Fresno

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber’s CEO, died Friday in a boating accident in Fresno County and his father is in serious condition, Uber officials said Saturday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Fresno County sheriff’s dispatchers received a call from someone who said there was a boating accident on Pine Flat Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a man and a woman on the shore of the lake.

Sheriff’s officials said the man had moderate injuries and the woman was dead.

“Last night Travis (Kalanick) and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy,” a statement released by Uber said.

“His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time.”

Uber officials said Kalanick was close to his mother.

Sheriff’s officials said according to preliminary information Kalanick’s mother and father were injured when the boat they were in hit a rock.

The survivor of the accident told deputies that his boat sank.

Deputies will be examining the boat to see what led up to the accident. Kalanick’s parents are both in their early 70s.

Both have been boating in the area for the past 30 years.

