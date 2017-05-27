Daly City Business Owner Charged With Dumping Hazardous Waste In Sewer

May 27, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Hazardous Waste, Illegal Dumping

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Daly City man was charged Friday with 11 felony counts related to illegally treating and dumping hazardous waste in San Francisco, according to officials with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

John Mingjia Chang, owner of Brighten Restaurant Service, allegedly trained employees to mix and handle a mixture of sodium hydroxide and hot water, despite not being permitted to treat or dispose of hazardous waste, according to prosecutors

Prosecutors also allege that a manager in Chang’s company illegally poured the mixture down the drain into the sewer.

Sodium hydroxide, also called lye, is used in some types of food preparation and also as a cleanser.

It is highly caustic and can cause chemical burns if handled incorrectly.

