Dead Blue Whale That Washed Ashore Was Known To Researchers

BOLINAS (CBS SF) — The body of a 79-foot-long blue whale that washed ashore in Marin County had injuries consistent with being struck by a ship, according to an expert from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

“We found several broken ribs and, when that happens, we also want to look to see if there’s evidence of hemorrhage. That means that it happened before death,” Dr. Claire Simeone told KPIX 5.

The whale was discovered off Agate Beach in Bolinas on Thursday. Scientists from the Marine Mammal Center described it as a sub-adult female. They collected skin and blubber samples on Friday and performed a necropsy Saturday.

Blue whales are the world’s largest animal and they’re endangered. About 2,800 live off the California coast.

Based on fluke markings, this particular whale was first spotted in 1999. It’s been seen about a dozen times, mostly near the Santa Barbara Channel.

The whale’s body was mostly intact. Researchers say it’s rare to find a carcass in such good condition and that could help them learn more about the species.

“This is an endangered species, this is the largest animal on earth. It’s magnificent and sad to see them here on the beach … we want to see them in the wild,” Dr. Simeone said.

