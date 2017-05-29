JFK Forever Stamp Released On Birthday Of 35th President This Memorial Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Postal Service has released a Forever stamp commemorating the birthday of John F. Kennedy which falls on Memorial Day.
Kennedy was born 100 years ago, on May 29, 1917.
The stamp features a photograph of Kennedy campaigning in Seattle along side artwork showing the late president in a “reflective pose.”
Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan is asking the public to share the news of the stamp using the hashtag #JFKStamps.
“Today, representing the 640,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I can tell you that the spirit of public service remains as vital as when President Kennedy elevated the ideal in his moving and eloquent inaugural address,” said Brennan. “He dignified and gave voice to the pride in serving the nation that every postal employee feels. It is for this reason that the Postal Service takes special pride in honoring President Kennedy today.”