Promoters Pull Plug On Foo Fighters At Bottlerock

NAPA (CBS SF) — It appeared that the organizers of the annual Bottlerock music concert had selected the right act in the Foo Fighters to close out the weekend event. But then the cheers for the band turned into jeers for the promoters.

Lead signer Dave Grohl was whipping the crowd to a frenzy with the Foo Fighters final song “Everlong” when there was silence. The promoters had cut off the sound. The 10 p.m. curfew had arrived.

The silence was greeted by jeers from the Foo Fighters fans in the crowd. Many took to social media to voice their anger.

City of Napa vs. #davegrohl #foofighters – it's on, man! Foo Fighters you've gotta come back and finish that song! #BottleRock #cuttheencore — Linda R Hutchinson (@Phyteclubgrrl) May 29, 2017

Bottlerock: it's 10pm, time to shut off the power@foofighters: lol ok we still gone play tho Most amazing moment ❤️ — Danica (@LiveDanica) May 29, 2017

#BottleRocksucked Wtf? Who turns off FooFighters in the middle of their closing song? Crappy end to a crappy Bottlerock. Audio bad all day — Mindy (@mindyeva777) May 29, 2017

Other headliners over the fifth annual version of the three-day festival were Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Roots, Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses and Fitz & The Tantrums.

This year’s festival included a total of 85 musical performances and drew more than 120,000 people.