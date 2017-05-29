SJ Elderly Man Fights Off Home Burglar

SAN JOSE (AP) — An elderly San Jose man pinned down an alleged home burglar who had just attacked his wife with a wooden object until authorities arrived.

A 50-year-old transient woman was trying to break into the back door of a San Jose home Sunday when she scuffled with both the husband and wife.

The wife, 76-year-old Christine Youkhaneh, initially confronted the woman, but was hit on the head and hands, requiring stitches. Then 82-year-old Yousef Youkhaneh approached the attacker.

The two struggled on the ground until the husband was able to pin her down.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of deputies with Yousef Youkhaneh on Twitter, saying that “many times we meet citizens we see as heroes. Yousef, 82, defended his wife from an attacking burglar and held the suspect till we arrived!”

