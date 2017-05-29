Speed A Factor In Fatal Rollover Crash In Alameda

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a deadly rollover crash in Alameda.
It happened near Park Street and Lincoln Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. on Monday.
Police responded to a 911 call and found two vehicles involved — a truck and a minivan.
One witness said the truck was “evading someone and was going fast down Park Street” when it hit the other vehicle and flipped over.
Seven people were inside the truck. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to Highland Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The other five suffered critical injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.
Park Street was shut down for several hours during the investigation.