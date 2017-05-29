KPIX Exclusive: S.F. Carnaval Parade Replay Part 1 Part 2

Standoff With Gunman Barricaded Inside Castro Valley Homes Ends

May 29, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Castro Valley, Standoff

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — An armed man who barricaded himself in a Castro Valley home early Monday morning has walked out of the house peacefully and is in the custody of sheriff’s deputies, a spokesman said.

The case began around 5 a.m. when the man barricaded himself in a home at Center Street and Veronica Avenue, taking his girlfriend hostage, Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The man let his girlfriend go, but told his brother he wanted to kill himself, Kelly said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s crisis intervention unit negotiated with the man and he walked out of the house about two hours after the standoff began, Kelly said. No one was hurt in the standoff, Kelly said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch