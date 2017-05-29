Suspect Wounded In Fremont Officer-Involved Shooting

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect was shot and wounded by police in a Fremont shopping center Monday afternoon.
Police said the shooting took place at the shopping center located near the intersection of Mowry Avenue and Blacow Road at 4 p.m.
The suspect was transported to a local trauma center. His condition was unknown but he was responsive at the time he was taken from the scene.
One officer was involved in the shooting and was not injured. No other details were immediately available.
It was the fourth officer-involved shooting in as many months for Fremont police officers. The last three have been fatal shootings.
The incident remains under investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.